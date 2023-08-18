Gerald Meerschaert Remains Motivated To Be The Best

“I don't know (what my legacy looks like) because I'm not done yet,” Meerschaert said. “I don't really think about it too much. It's cool to say out loud sometimes: 'Oh yeah, I guess I have fought a lot compared to a lot of people,' but I guess I'll think about legacy more when I'm a little bit closer to the end.”

Order UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

There’s no doubt that Meerschaert has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows with the amount of experience that he has. The most recent low coming earlier this year in Miami when he was finished by middleweight prospect Joe Pyfer. Meerschaert has won four of his last six, and even though it hasn’t been a perfect journey, he isn’t one to dwell on the losses or the hard times.

He knows it is a part of the game.