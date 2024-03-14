Gerald Meerschaert Remains Happy On His Journey 

When he looks at the matchup between him and “Bam Bam,” it’s one that excites him because of the various routes it could take.

“He is really tough, really good on the feet,” Meerschaert said. “He's really good at drawing people into brawls and he's really good about when he gets taken down immediately trying to get back up on the cage. It's not like he's going to go for submissions, but he is really good about getting his head up, getting height, and not letting you pin him to the floor, so it's going to make it a competitive fight.”

There’s no secret that many of Meerschaert’s successes come on the ground, as the BJJ black belt has 27 of his 35 wins by submission. His opponent, Barberena, is more of a striker, with 11 of his 18 wins coming by knockout.