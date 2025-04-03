Gerald Meerschaert | Ready To Make History

When asked about stepping back into the Octagon this weekend, Meerschaert responded, “I’m glad to get back in the cage, excited to put on a good show.”

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Osbourne's New Chapter | Demopoulos All About Impact | Main Event Spotlight | Emmett's Top Finishes

Meerschaert is his own type of dog, as he has 12 wins in the UFC, which ranks top 10 in middleweight history, with all 12 coming without a need for the judges.

Of those 12 finishes, 11 came via submission, cementing his status as a true submission artist. Meerschaert understands his game and executes it like no one else. Considering that his 11 submissions are ranked third all-time and the most in middleweight history, there is little to contest that Gerald Meerschaert is fun to watch.