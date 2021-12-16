Gerald Meerschaert Is In His Perfect Zone

“I don't take that for granted,” Meerschaert said of being in that perfect zone where he more experience than 90 percent of his opponents but is still young enough to reap the rewards of that experience. “It's an interesting feeling, though. Like you said, I'm only 33 right now, so I'm technically kind of in that prime area. But the beautiful thing about MMA is that there's so much technical stuff where you can legitimately reach your competitive prime later in life, which is definitely what I feel like I'm doing.

"On the same hand, I'm young, but I've got a lot of fights, and it's different now being in this position because I can see that I'm closer to the end than I am to the beginning. I've been fighting for 14 years now, and I definitely don't have 14 years left, but I'm trying to make the most of it and really enjoy it as much as I can because I can see the end of the tunnel from where I'm at and I know that with every fight now I gotta make sure I step it up and stay on my Ps and Qs.”

The Wisconsin native has been stepping it up and staying on his Ps and Qs in 2021, a year that could end up being his best since joining the UFC roster in 2016 thanks to back-to-back Performance of the Night finishes of Bartosz Fabinski and Makhmud Muradov.

“This year has been really good to me,” he said. “I've probably had two of the better performances of my career. I thought I was a lot heavier favorite, too, in that first comeback fight (against Fabinski) than a lot of people are making it sound like I was. That shouldn't be that surprising to me because I'm usually the underdog anyway (Laughs), but that was a pretty good one. I did more or less exactly what I said and thought I was gonna do. And that second one (against Muradov), more or less the same thing.