Gerald Meerschaert: 'GM3' Is Built To Last

"I'm sure the training, the knowledge, just listening to my body – all that stuff helps. But, I'm just built tough.

"You get past 30 fights and then get into the UFC, and then keep going for a while after that, that kind of speaks for itself. There's a lot of guys that don't even have 30 fights.

"And I will say it is different once you get in the UFC. Thirty fights outside of the UFC versus in the UFC is a much, much different thing. But I'm closing in on that, too, and hopefully we'll get there soon."

For a man who has been competing professionally since 2007, it would be easy to think that his passion for competition has started to fade in recent years. But that couldn't be further from the case. While the opposition may have gotten tougher for the warrior from Wisconsin, his enthusiasm for the challenge has never been stronger.