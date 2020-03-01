Gerald Meerschaert Can't Wait To Unleash

But thanks to some heated Twitter exchanges with his UFC 248 opponent Deron Winn, the UFC veteran will undoubtedly have extra pep in his step as he makes his tenth walk to the Octagon.

That feeling of dislike has provided added motivation for Meerschaert and given him a feeling that he hasn’t had in some time.

Join ESPN+ To Watch UFC 248

And “GM3” cannot wait to unleash what he has bottled up.

“I feel differently about this one than I have in a while, like I really want to get my hands on him,” Meerschaert said. “I want to punch him in the face, I want to make him suffer. I haven’t had that fire and that drive like that in a long time.”