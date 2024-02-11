Georgian Athletes Making Waves In The UFC

Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia prepares to fight Petr Yan of Russia in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“Ilia (Topuria) is fighting for the title; he will be the first Georgian to fight for a belt. I’m so proud of him. This is a dream for us, and it is a really big deal.

"Giga Chikazde is another amazing fighter. I can’t wait for him to come back; we have Roman (Dolidze),” Dvalishvili said, hinting that he believes we’ll see more Georgian talent in the UFC soon. “I’m just proud of Georgian fighters in the UFC; everybody’s doing great.”

Dvalishvili recalls the humble beginnings of MMA in Georgia, reminiscing about a time when the sport was relatively unknown and referred to as a “fight without rules.”

“Even how I got into MMA was very funny. I just heard about some fights, and I had always wanted to test myself, and I just signed up and fought, and since then, I fell in love with the sport.”