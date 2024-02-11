Georgian Athletes Making Waves In The UFC

Athletes
Georgian fighters have been steadily making their mark in the UFC, bringing pride and recognition to their small, yet resilient, nation.
Merab Dvalishvili, one of the prominent figures in this surge, shares his thoughts on the evolving landscape of MMA in Georgia and the significance of representing his country on the global stage.
Order UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Today!
Reflecting on the growing recognition of Georgian athletes in the UFC, Dvalishvili expresses immense pride in his fellow fighters and the impact they’ve had on their homeland — including one in particular in which Merab will be sharing the UFC 298 main card with on Saturday in Anaheim.
“Ilia (Topuria) is fighting for the title; he will be the first Georgian to fight for a belt. I’m so proud of him. This is a dream for us, and it is a really big deal.
"Giga Chikazde is another amazing fighter. I can’t wait for him to come back; we have Roman (Dolidze),” Dvalishvili said, hinting that he believes we’ll see more Georgian talent in the UFC soon. “I’m just proud of Georgian fighters in the UFC; everybody’s doing great.”
Dvalishvili recalls the humble beginnings of MMA in Georgia, reminiscing about a time when the sport was relatively unknown and referred to as a “fight without rules.”
“Even how I got into MMA was very funny. I just heard about some fights, and I had always wanted to test myself, and I just signed up and fought, and since then, I fell in love with the sport.”
Merab Dvalishvili Talks Georgian MMA | UFC 298
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Merab Dvalishvili Talks Georgian MMA | UFC 298
/
With the emergence of these fighters in the UFC, MMA’s popularity has soared in Georgia, inspiring a new generation of athletes. Dvalishvili has played a pivotal role in popularizing the sport, serving as a source of inspiration for aspiring fighters in his hometown.
“I know some fighters that started MMA because of me, and now they are professional fighters and some organizations’ champions. This means I’m old,” Dvalishvili laughed.
“But I’m proud of this because I was part of the reason MMA is popular in my country, in my hometown. MMA in Georgia is only going up, and it will only get better and better.”
Dvalishvili notes the widespread enthusiasm and knowledge of the sport among people back home. “They know every fighter in the UFC, who fights who, when they fight, they really know MMA. It’s very, very good. It’s crazy.”
The sport has become a mainstay on Georgian channels, with fans eagerly following the careers of their favorite fighters and rallying behind them in their UFC endeavors.
With Ilia Topuria making the country’s first attempt to claim UFC gold at UFC 298 against Alexander Volkanovski, it marks a historic moment for the nation. Dvalishvili recognizes the significance of this achievement, acknowledging the anticipation and excitement among Georgians to finally have a belt.
“We’ll be so proud, and it will be some motivation for everyone,” says Dvalishvili. “I believe Ilia can beat Alex Volkanovski. It sounds crazy, but I believe in him. Ilia is really something different. He’s built different, he thinks different, he’s undefeated and has an undefeated mindset; he’s great.”
Dvalishvili, a Top 5 bantamweight, hopes to make it to the championship rounds himself soon, as a win against former champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 could put him on the path for gold by the end of this year.
For Dvalishvili, the dream of competing in Georgia holds immense significance. He envisions an event in his homeland as a culmination of his journey, a momentous occasion that would fulfill his personal aspirations and unite his country in celebration.
“If I ever fight in Georgia, that would be my dream come true; that would mean a lot for my country; it would be really crazy.”
As Dvalishvili looks ahead to the future of MMA in Georgia, he is optimistic about its continued rise. With a new generation of talent emerging and the support of passionate fans behind them, Georgian fighters are poised to make even greater strides in the UFC.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Hall Of Fame
Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…
Interviews