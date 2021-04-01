Georges St-Pierre Remembers UFC 129 | On This Day

The Octagon touched down at the Rogers Centre in Toronto for an action-packed card headlined by Canada’s own Georges St-Pierre. The event shattered UFC’s attendance record at the time with over 55,000 fans and was the UFC’s first ever stadium show.

St-Pierre would go on to defend his title against Jake Shields by unanimous decision and continue his reign as the welterweight king of the world. 10 years later, and with multiple title defenses and epic performances behind him, St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest fighters (if not the greatest fighter) to ever step inside the UFC Octagon.

But despite all that he experienced in his storied career; nothing was quite like that night in Toronto.

Here’s what GSP had to say about the event as he reflects on everything that transpired at UFC 129.