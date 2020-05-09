Georges St-Pierre Named To Hall of Fame Class of 2020

St-Pierre made his UFC debut at UFC® 46: SUPERNATURAL on January 31, 2004 in Las Vegas, defeating Karo Parisyan via unanimous decision. Georges returned to Las Vegas on June 19 to face Jay Hieron at UFC® 48: PAYBACK, defeating Hieron via punches in the first round. The victory earned him his first title shot for the vacant UFC welterweight title against his fighting idol, Matt Hughes, at UFC 50.

UFC® 50: THE WAR OF ‘04 took place on October 22, 2004 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Hughes, the former five-time UFC welterweight champion and veteran of 41 fights, stepped inside the Octagon® with a goal of regaining the title he lost to Penn at UFC 46. St-Pierre, in awe of the future UFC Hall of Famer, suffered his first loss via armbar submission with seconds remaining in the first round.

St-Pierre returned to the Octagon to face former SuperBrawl welterweight champion Jason Miller at UFC® 52: COUTURE vs. LIDDELL 2. He defeated Miller via unanimous decision to begin a four-fight winning streak in UFC where he defeated Frank Trigg, Sherk and Penn, earning a rematch against Hughes at UFC 65 with the UFC welterweight title on the line.

Hughes entered UFC 65 on an equally impressive six-fight winning streak, having defeated Penn, UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie, former WEC® welterweight champion Joe Riggs, Trigg, St-Pierre and Renato Verissimo. During this winning streak, Hughes won five fights by TKO or submission, with four in the first round.

UFC® 65: BAD INTENTIONS took place on November 18, 2006 in Sacramento, California. St-Pierre controlled the first round with a series of punches and kicks. He connected on a head kick with seconds remaining in the first, as the horn to end the round saved Hughes. Georges continued his dominance in the second round, landing punches for the first minute before connecting on a left head kick 77 seconds into the round, followed by a series of ground strikes to end the fight and become the new UFC welterweight champion.

After a stunning first-round loss to Matt Serra at UFC® 69: SHOOTOUT, St-Pierre returned to the Octagon and defeated Josh Koscheck via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC® 74: RESPECT.