George Mangos | A Second Chance at a Stellar Impression

Paired off with Radley Da Silva in a fascinating matchup, Da Silva opted to wrestle for the majority of the contest and grinded out decision win, but not a contract. White had nothing positive to say about the performance at the close of the show, and being the guy on the wrong side of the scorecards, he was certain he was off the radar for a while, at least. However, a post-event conversation with the UFC CEO erased some of those fears.

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“After the fight, Dana White called me into his office, we spoke a little bit, and I said, ‘Please bring me back ASAP. Next week, next month, whenever you need me. Just get me back here quick.’” explained Mangos, who returns to action on Thursday for Season 5 of Road to UFC against Yuito Yanagawa. “He said, ‘We’ll see you soon, but you’re young, so don’t rush it. We’ll definitely see you again.’ … Honestly, it made it so much better. As everyone knows, Dana sometimes — especially on the Contender Series with boring fights, he hates that, so that’s all that was going on in my head. ‘As well as losing, now the UFC are gonna think I’m a bum or think I’m boring.’

“For him to call me back and clarify that they’re still excited for me, they still want to see more from me, was good, especially after the way he spoke about my opponent after because he pretty much spoke about him like that… I was the one that lost the fight, but it didn’t feel like I went over for nothing after that.”