George Mangos | One Down, Two To Go

After a first-round stoppage win over Yuito Yanagawa in Macau in May, it’s one down, two to go for the confident Australian, though he wasn’t overly satisfied with his performance in the quarterfinals.

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“It was good; I was happy that I got the finish,” began Mangos, who faces off with China’s Ahejiang Ailinuer on Friday. “I wasn’t overall happy with the performance —I wanted it to be more dominant and give my opponent less moments, but we got the job done. I had a hard camp, a rough camp, and a rough weight-cut, so when I was talking to my manager after, and I told him that, he said, ‘That’s alright — the best fighters win on their worst days,’ and that’s what I did on that day.

“I think although it’s not what I wanted, it’s probably a blessing in disguise, I guess because this camp has been the best one ever, by far; not even close,” Mangos said. “I just hate not being satisfied with my performances because you don’t get to fight very often — two or three a year, if you’re lucky — so you’ve got to live with that performance for the time in between each one, and it just eats away at you.”