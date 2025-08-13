Geoff Neal | Ready To Scratch That Itch

He was originally scheduled to return to action against Prates in April at UFC 314, but an elbow injury forced him out of the contest and under the knife, extending his time away from the Octagon. I asked him if that longing to compete felt a little like there was an itch under his skin that he just couldn’t scratch, and the veteran welterweight agreed wholeheartedly.

"Yeah, exactly,” he said in response, chuckling. “I’m really ready to fight this time. Saturday can’t come soon enough.”

For some, stepping into the Octagon and getting to compete is the payoff for the long hours spent in the gym and all that work done in the shadows. It’s the bowl of ice cream you earned as a child after cleaning your plate of all the vegetables sat upon it when it arrived in front of you, and the willingness to eat all those vegetables just doesn’t feel the same when a bowl of ice cream doesn’t follow.

But Neal, who sits at No. 11 in the welterweight rankings, one spot ahead of his Brazilian foe, doesn’t approach things that way; it’s not a “do one in order to get the other situation” for the Dana White’s Contender Series grad.