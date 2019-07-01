Neal Is Ready To Make A Run To The Top

Neal is itching to get back into the Octagon, and fighting someone like Price intrigues him. He believes it is a perfect matchup and that stylistically, the two will put on a Fight of the Night-quality performance for the crowd in Edmonton.

“As a fighter he is solid everywhere. He’s powerful, he has a strong right hand and he will end you if he can connect with it,” Neal said. “He’s a dangerous guy at all moments of the fight, so that means I just have to do my job and execute my game plan.”

The time off has only increased Neal’s passion for fighting, and even though it was frustrating at first, he believes that the last six months have set him up for success on Saturday.

“This is the perfect fight for me,” Neal said. “This is going to show that I’m ready for the top 15. I was ranked 14th for a minute after the Muhammad fight, but I’m glad I got this time instead of being in the rankings and getting a fight right away. I’ve developed and I’m the best I’ve ever been.”

