Geoff Neal Always Wants To Put On A Show

Geoff Neal punches Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina during their welterweight bout during the UFC 269 on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“I gotta be a crowd pleaser,” Neal told UFC.com. “I don’t talk much. I don’t do all this social media crap. I’m not an influencer. I don’t do s**t like that, but what I do is violence. I do that really well, and that’s how I’m going to get my money.”

That desire to entertain is why he had mixed feelings following his split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 269. He knew he needed the win coming off back-to-back losses to Stephen Thompson and Neil Magny, but the fight got stagnant in pockets as Neal managed the dangers coming from the Argentinean.

Getting his hand raised is always the first priority, but he left T-Mobile Arena dissatisfied.

“I could’ve done more,” he said. “I feel like I kind of let the fans down with that one. It should’ve been way more exciting than I made it. I made that fight what it was. I just did what I had to do to win. I don’t ever want to fight like that. I always want to put on a show.”