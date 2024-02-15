Geoff Neal: All Fight No Drama

“I have never got pushed like that before. People always say, ‘I want to get in a war.’ That was my first war and that was my last one; I’m not doing that s*** no more, I’m going to knock people out,” Neal laughed.

Geoff Neal's Athlete Profile

Getting pushed to the brink and then some helped Neal realize just how much grit there is to his fighting spirit. He’s fought some of the best fighters in his division on his way up the rankings and he earned his spot in the Top 10. While he’s certainly had a tougher strength of schedule to get here, Neal isn’t going to hold that against Machado Garry. He’s going to treat him like he’s the newest, biggest, baddest thing he could face, and he’s going to do his job the only way he knows how.

“I don’t want to dismiss his talent,” Neal said. “In my eyes, he’s a skilled fighter and I’m going to go out there and treat him like a skilled fighter. Just like he’s in the Top 10 and just like he’s fought all the guys that I’ve fought.

“I see myself punching him in the face, then he falls down. That’s what I see. I see me hitting him and I see him collapsing.”