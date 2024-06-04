Gennrich Not Intimidated By Lewis Or Betting Odds | UFC FIGHT PASS

Outside of just fans’ perspective, Gennrich looks back to his LFA 157 bout with Richie Miranda, when he was a +130 underdog, and it was strictly because of the separation in wrestling skillset.

While having a fight style and finishing rate that leaves MMA fans frothing at the mouth, Gennrich’s personality tells a whole different story. One of the most violent men on the LFA roster couldn’t be more laid back while still having a pulse. No part of being counted out affects the mentality of the “Machine Gun,” even if they are specifically targeting the base Gennrich built his whole style from.

“I feel pretty good about my MMA wrestling and my MMA grappling stacking up in there,” Gennrich said. “I think the wrestling community will definitely be on Richie’s side. He has a ton of support in that community and that’s cool. I am a wrestling fan, as well, not necessarily of Richie Lewis. I have no problem that the wrestling community would go for him; this one might be the first time I’ve been thought of as the second-best wrestler in the matchup, so it’s all good.”