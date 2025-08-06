Generations Collide At UFC APEX

Lucindo is currently the sixth-youngest fighter on the UFC roster (and youngest female fighter) at just 23 years old. Her opponent, Hill, turned 40 earlier this year. The two are 16 years, 11 months and 27 days apart in age, making this one of the five largest age gaps in UFC history.

Hill has been competing in professional mixed martial arts since Lucindo was just 12 years old, racking up 32 fights and cementing herself as a fixture in the UFC strawweight division. She joined the UFC right after her first pro bout, and if there’s one thing that’s always been true since she signed, it’s that she’s never shied away from tough competition.

After winning her UFC debut and moving to 2-0, Hill was quickly thrown into back-to-back matchups with Tecia Torres and Rose Namajunas. She dropped both fights and was released from the promotion but earned her way back with a four-fight win streak that included winning the Invicta FC strawweight title. Her return to the UFC came against former champion Jéssica Andrade. It was clear the UFC believed Hill had what it takes to compete against the very best.