Generations Collide At UFC APEX

Only 10 times in UFC history have two fighters with at least a 16-year age gap faced off inside the Octagon. This Saturday at UFC APEX, we’ll get an 11th, as rising strawweight contender Iasmin Lucindo takes on longtime UFC veteran Angela Hill.
Lucindo is currently the sixth-youngest fighter on the UFC roster (and youngest female fighter) at just 23 years old. Her opponent, Hill, turned 40 earlier this year. The two are 16 years, 11 months and 27 days apart in age, making this one of the five largest age gaps in UFC history.
Hill has been competing in professional mixed martial arts since Lucindo was just 12 years old, racking up 32 fights and cementing herself as a fixture in the UFC strawweight division. She joined the UFC right after her first pro bout, and if there’s one thing that’s always been true since she signed, it’s that she’s never shied away from tough competition.
After winning her UFC debut and moving to 2-0, Hill was quickly thrown into back-to-back matchups with Tecia Torres and Rose Namajunas. She dropped both fights and was released from the promotion but earned her way back with a four-fight win streak that included winning the Invicta FC strawweight title. Her return to the UFC came against former champion Jéssica Andrade. It was clear the UFC believed Hill had what it takes to compete against the very best.
And they were right. Now, 23 UFC fights later, Hill is on an impressive run of form, winning three of her last four and squaring off against No. 8 ranked Lucindo, who’s coming off just her second UFC loss earlier this year.
Lucindo began her professional career at just 15 years old, winning each of her first three fights by knockout in just a four-month span. She signed with the UFC seven years later and was met with an immediate setback in a matchup with Yazmin Jauregui. That experience taught her well, though, as she rattled off four straight wins to earn her a massive opportunity to face former title challenger Amanda Lemos. The result didn’t go her way, but it was another valuable 15 minutes of Octagon time against an elite opponent, something that she’ll really be able to grow from at her age.
This Saturday, we’ll see whether Hill’s experience and recent surge can hold off the push of a rising contender. For Lucindo, this is another massive matchup where a win stakes her claim as one of the best in the world at 115 pounds. Don’t miss their fight this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez.
Additional Fights With A 16-Year+ Age Gap Between Opponents:
- Royce Gracie vs Ron van Clief (1994) - 23 years, 10 months
- Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper (2024) - 17 years, 9 months
- Serghei Spivac vs Aleksei Oleinik (2021) - 17 years, 7 months
- Nadia Kassem vs Alex Chambers (2017) - 17 years, 0 months
- Mauricio Rua vs. Mark Coleman (2009) - 16 years, 11 months
- Curtis Blaydes vs Mark Hunt (2018) - 16 years, 10 months
- Jon Jones vs Vladimir Matyushenko (2010) - 16 years, 6 months
- Mana Martinez vs Guido Cannetti (2021) - 16 years, 3 months, 6 days
- Iasmin Lucindo vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (2024) - 16 years, 2 months
- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Kamal Shalorus (2012) - 16 years, 0 months
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 9, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.