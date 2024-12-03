Generations Collide At UFC 310

Embedded
Only 10 times in UFC history has there been a 16-year or greater age difference between fighters, and at UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, fans will witness the second largest such gap ever to take place inside the Octagon.
This Saturday, 25-year-old prospect Chase Hooper faces 42-year-old UFC veteran Clay Guida, who’s fought 36 times in the UFC since 2006, when Hooper was just seven years old.
Guida has made a name for himself as one of the most game and durable fighters in the sport, having only been finished via strikes twice in his 59-fight professional career. He’s also fought the who’s who in the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions, including former champions Charles Oliveira, BJ Penn, Anthony Pettis and Rafael Dos Anjos, and various fan-favorites like Nate Diaz, Brian Ortega and King Green, just to name a few.
On the flip side, you have Chase Hooper, who entered the UFC in 2019 at just 20 years old. Since then, he’s gained valuable experience, competing nine times inside the Octagon, not counting his appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series Season 2.
After a bumpy start to his UFC career, splitting his first six fights, Hooper moved up to lightweight, where he’s now riding a three-fight win streak, including back-to-back submissions over Jordan Leavitt and Viacheslav Borshchev.
Their age difference is not the only thing that makes this matchup intriguing; they have two vastly different styles once the Octagon door shuts. Hooper, a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, aims to get his opponents to the ground and work toward a technically flawless submission.
It’s a whole different story for Guida, who was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his iconic clash with Diego Sanchez, a fight that began with the most action-packed 10 seconds in UFC history. As soon as the referee signaled the start, both men charged at each other and unloaded a barrage of punches.
While it’s hard to say Saturday night’s contest will play out the same way, it’s never out of the realm of possibility when Guida steps into the Octagon.
All Fights With A 16-Year+ Age Gap Between Opponents:
- Royce Gracie vs Ron van Clief (1994) - 23 years, 10 months
- Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper (2024) - 17 years, 9 months
- Serghei Spivac vs Aleksei Oleinik (2021) - 17 years, 7 months
- Nadia Kassem vs Alex Chambers (2017) - 17 years, 0 months
- Mauricio Rua vs. Mark Coleman (2009) - 16 years, 11 months
- Curtis Blaydes vs Mark Hunt (2018) - 16 years, 10 months
- Jon Jones vs Vladimir Matyushenko (2010) - 16 years, 6 months
- Mana Martinez vs Guido Cannetti (2021) - 16 years, 3 months, 6 days
- Iasmin Lucindo vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (2024) - 16 years, 2 months
- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Kamal Shalorus (2012) - 16 years, 0 months
Don't miss a moment of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
