Generations Collide At UFC 310

This Saturday, 25-year-old prospect Chase Hooper faces 42-year-old UFC veteran Clay Guida, who’s fought 36 times in the UFC since 2006, when Hooper was just seven years old.

Guida has made a name for himself as one of the most game and durable fighters in the sport, having only been finished via strikes twice in his 59-fight professional career. He’s also fought the who’s who in the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions, including former champions Charles Oliveira, BJ Penn, Anthony Pettis and Rafael Dos Anjos, and various fan-favorites like Nate Diaz, Brian Ortega and King Green, just to name a few.