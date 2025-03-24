Gear Up for UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg!

UFC Fight Nights in Mexico City are unforgettable – loud, intense, and driven by pure passion for the sport. Over the last decade, Mexican UFC fighters have continued to build a legacy of heart and toughness; and with names like Yair Rodriguez, Brandon Moreno, and Alexa Grasso leading the way, that legacy is only growing. As Mexican fighters continue to dominate on the world’s biggest stage, now is the perfect time to visit UFC Store and represent the country’s finest.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg on Saturday, March 29th features Brandon Moreno, former UFC Flyweight Champion and first-ever Mexican-born UFC champion, squaring off against Australian contender and former title challenger, Steve Erceg. Moreno will be sporting his UFC Venum Unrivaled fight shorts, a tribute to his Mexican roots, which have already become an iconic piece for fans.
Brandon Moreno of Mexico punches Amir Albazi of Iraq in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Place on November 02, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Alongside him, rising star Raul Rosas Jr. is carving his own path, bringing an aggressive, fearless style that embodies the next generation of Mexican MMA. Whether it’s established champions or breakout talents, Mexico continues to produce fighters who leave everything inside the Octagon.
Raul Rosas Jr. kicks Aoriqileng of China in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
