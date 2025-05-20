Gear Up for TUF 33: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Alongside the team jerseys, this exclusive drop features vintage-inspired tees for Team Cormier and Team Sonnen. Designed to reflect the rivalry and energy of the show, fans can now choose their squad with bold graphic prints showcasing each coach. Whether you’re riding with gold for Team Cormier or blue for Team Sonnen, the TUF 33 collection is the perfect way to gear up for the premier of the show.

Which team will prevail? Head over to UFC Store and make your pick!