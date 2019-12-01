GDR's Title Shot Brings Career Full Circle

Six years later, they’re set to run it back with the bantamweight title hanging in the balance, however it’s the historical implications of the first of Saturday’s three championship bouts that means the most to de Randamie, not a chance to avenge her previous loss or add another UFC belt to the collection of titles sitting on her mantle at home.

“For me, a win over Amanda means more than the belt,” she said. “I don’t care about the belt. If this were to be a (non-title) SuperFight, I would have been happy because she is the best MMA fighter in the world right now, no doubt, and I have the utmost respect for her. To become the very best, you’ve got to beat the best, so I want to beat the best; the belt is just a trophy.

“This is about the legacy I leave behind and the things I’ve done in my fighting career, nobody can erase that,” continued de Randamie, who went 46-0 as a kickboxer prior to transitioning to mixed martial arts. “I know what I have accomplished. I have written history so many times already and people can overlook that — that’s fine; I’m not doing this to impress anyone or change anyone’s mind.”

And it’s that sharp self-awareness and peace with knowing everything she’s already accomplished in a career spanning more than 20 years that propels her into Saturday night’s bout filled with pride and prepared to walk out of the Octagon with her head held high, regardless of the outcome.

“For 21 years, I’ve been at the top of the food chain in kickboxing and MMA,” said de Randamie, reflecting on her combat sports journey. “I’ve fought the very best of the best and accomplished more than I could ever dream of, so I think winning is absolutely the crown on a beautiful career and there wouldn’t be much left to do after that. And if I lose, it’s the same thing; there’s not much left to do if I lose because I lost to the best MMA fighter on the planet and I gave it my best.

“No matter what happens, I will leave that Octagon with my head up and with a smile on my face because I gave it all that I have,” she added. “I will leave everything in that Octagon. I did everything in this camp I could do to be the best Germaine; there are no excuses. If I make a mistake, I make a mistake. If Amanda makes a mistake, she will pay for that mistake.

“Whatever happens on Saturday happens, but I will give it my all and I will walk out of that cage with my head up because I’m proud of what I’ve done because I’ve done it my way."