Gavin Tucker Isn’t Here To Make Decisions

“He's going to be there to fight and he's going to be there to try to snatch finishes as he goes and you have to be obviously cautious with him,” Tucker said. “He had a good showing in his first UFC fight, short notice, and he's definitely going to be the kind of guy who is going to engage you in a war if you make it a war.”

The last time fans saw Tucker was March 13, 2021, when he was knocked out by Dan Ige. Prior to that fight, he was 4-1 in his UFC career, gaining wins over Sam Sicilia, SeungWoo Choi, Justin Jaynes, and Billy Quarantillo, with his lone loss coming against Ricky Glenn.

When he looks at his life as a fighter, he appreciates the little things and getting to call this work. He hasn’t spent much time envisioning a path to victory but is ready to put on a show and knows that getting the victory will be all too sweet.

“It's going to mean the world to me,” Tucker said. “The sport and how much I love it and what I have for it, my life is real good right now. When I'm adding to that and adding in a little more for what I love and who I love just means the world.”