Gauge Young's Gangster Pants

Before his short notice UFC debut against Evan Elder in April, Gauge Young was told by his coaches Jason High and Zak Cummings to put his gangster pants on.
He did. As for his second trip to the Octagon this Saturday in Shanghai?
“They're definitely on,” Young laughs. “We're going to China to fight the hometown boy in his hometown. So yeah, we're going to play spoiler and my coaches both have experience traveling and fighting overseas, so I'm giving the reins to them and I'm just doing what I'm told.”
That’s a good soldier, I mean gangster, and while he dropped his debut to Elder in Kansas City, that defeat has lit a fire under the lightweight prospect.
“I’ve got to earn my spot there,” he said. “I don't want to be the guy that shows up and gets a couple fights and fights out one contract and then gets cut. So I need a good showing here. I want to put this guy away and I want to be in the UFC's good graces. So I'm working for it, man. I've been training my ass off, I feel great and I feel sharp. I'm looking forward to it.”
Standing across from Young at Shanghai Indoor Stadium will be fellow 25-year-old Maheshate, who may be close with Young in total fights (14 to Young’s 12), but who dwarfs him in UFC experience, having made five Octagon appearances. The Sichuan fighter is coming off a November loss to Nikolas Motta, but wins over Steve Garcia and Gabriel Benitez show that he’s no one to be overlooked, and Young isn’t falling into that trap. As for the likelihood that he’ll be in the role of “bad guy” against the local favorite, that’s a new one for “Gee Money.”
“I'm a Midwest boy, so all my fights have been in the Midwest besides that one in Vegas (against Quillan Salkilld on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024),” Young said. “But even when I fought in Vegas, we were fighting a dude from Australia at the APEX, so there wasn't too much of a crowd. So this is going to be new for me, but I'm looking forward to it. I'm kind of leaning into being the spoiler for this one and going in there and upsetting him.”
Young had that same intention when he faced former training partner Elder earlier this year, and while it didn’t happen, he did get some valuable lessons he’s taking with him into this fight.
“The cage didn't really get to me, the moment didn't get to me, and I didn't really have too many UFC jitters,” said Young of his debut. “It was just the actual matchup and the performance was underwhelming. I feel like I fought below my potential. I did a lot of good things, but watching it back, there's moments where I just really needed to go a little bit more. That fight was super winnable for me, and it's frustrating to look back and see that. I was being a little too patient and I should have been a little bit more eager to get involved and take more chances; especially once I'm down a round or two, it's time to go. So it's frustrating to watch back, but I'm just taking it for what it is. It was a short notice call against a tougher guy in the division, and we showed up and we put on a decent show. We're going to take it for what it is and we're moving forward from it.”
Forward has led Young and his gangster pants to Shanghai, where the goal is clear.
“I hate losing,” he said. “I don't like losing at all. It's not for me. It's not for anybody. (Laughs) Nobody likes to lose, but this is a crazy game that we're playing. We're walking a tightrope, and it doesn't take much to end up on the other side of that tightrope. But I've prepared for myself for this, and I'm looking forward to making the walk. I'm going to go in there clear-minded, confident as hell, and I'm going to throw myself into the fire if need be.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang, live from Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China on August 23, 2025. Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT.