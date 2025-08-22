Gauge Young's Gangster Pants

“I’ve got to earn my spot there,” he said. “I don't want to be the guy that shows up and gets a couple fights and fights out one contract and then gets cut. So I need a good showing here. I want to put this guy away and I want to be in the UFC's good graces. So I'm working for it, man. I've been training my ass off, I feel great and I feel sharp. I'm looking forward to it.”

Standing across from Young at Shanghai Indoor Stadium will be fellow 25-year-old Maheshate, who may be close with Young in total fights (14 to Young’s 12), but who dwarfs him in UFC experience, having made five Octagon appearances. The Sichuan fighter is coming off a November loss to Nikolas Motta, but wins over Steve Garcia and Gabriel Benitez show that he’s no one to be overlooked, and Young isn’t falling into that trap. As for the likelihood that he’ll be in the role of “bad guy” against the local favorite, that’s a new one for “Gee Money.”

“I'm a Midwest boy, so all my fights have been in the Midwest besides that one in Vegas (against Quillan Salkilld on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024),” Young said. “But even when I fought in Vegas, we were fighting a dude from Australia at the APEX, so there wasn't too much of a crowd. So this is going to be new for me, but I'm looking forward to it. I'm kind of leaning into being the spoiler for this one and going in there and upsetting him.”