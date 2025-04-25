Gauge Young: 'Expected A Calculated Individual'

Of course, you never know for sure until you know for sure, and despite bouncing back from a decision loss to Quillan Salkilld on Dana White’s Contender Series with a knockout of Eric Grant in December, Young’s confidence began to wane as UFC Kansas City grew closer.

“I was starting to lose hope a little bit and the weeks just kept going by and I hadn't heard anything,” he said. “I was preparing for a fight next weekend, so I was starting to forget about the whole UFC Kansas City thing and I was just focusing on my own fight. But they called me last Friday, late at night, and offered me the fight and we took it. So yeah, it's kind of crazy how it happened.”

Obviously, he was going to say yes, regardless of opponent. But when it was Elder, it made perfect sense to him.

“I had a good feeling who it was,” said Young. “I'd said seven weeks beforehand that if I have to, I'll fight Evan Elder. And whenever I got that phone call and they said somebody pulled out, I kind of knew that it was going to be Evan. As unfortunate as it is, me and Evan used to train together a little bit a handful of years ago and it is what it is, man. We talked and it's all good. We know it's just business and we'll celebrate together after the fight, regardless of the situation.”