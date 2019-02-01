Gastelum: "I'm Here To Demolish Rob"

UFC: In the very definition of “go big or go home,” you're predicting a first round KO of Robert on Sunday!

KG: I could be wrong, but yeah. I’m very confident in my abilities and very confident in the work I’ve put in this camp, and I just feel fantastic. So fantastic that I’m predicting a first round knockout. You know, I could be wrong. I’m ready for a 25-minute war, though. I just want to be able to go in there and demolish and take that title from Rob. I don’t want this to be even close.

UFC: You and Robert have almost had a parallel journey into this fight. You're both TUF winners, you were obviously TUF coaches, and now you're here fighting for the belt. You couldn't write a much better story for this matchup.

KG: Yeah, Rob has been a guy I’ve watched for a little now, and I’ve always thought that he and I could be a great fight. He’s not a guy that looks for the takedowns, and neither am I. Although he has a jiu-jitsu background and I have a wrestling background, we’re two guys that like to box; two guys that like to exchange.

UFC: And what was the dynamic like when you were filming The Ultimate Fighter together?

KG: It was ok. I adapt to my opponents, I don’t care if they want to be around me or not.

We didn’t do more work than we had to together, because it is a little awkward. You have that tension between two guys who are going to fight. But he’s a respectful guy. I’m a pretty laid back guy myself. It was all good, we just didn’t do more than we had to with each other.