Gastelum Excited To Derail Adesanya's Hype Train

And by now he was already supposed to be almost two months into his reign. But less than 24 hours before his UFC 234 title fight, Robert Whittaker was forced to withdraw from the fight and undergo emergency surgery. And just like that, Gastelum’s mission for gold was put back on hold.

“It was at my fingertips,” Gastelum said. “Obviously I was gutted. It was devastating, when all your emotions, thoughts and actions are focused one objective and then it doesn’t happen. After all, I feel like things happen for a reason.”

The hunger inside Gastelum has only grown since that disappointing day in February. In early March the UFC announced that Gastelum wouldn’t have to wait long for his title quest to continue. His opponent - the undefeated Israel Adesanya. The two middleweights will fight for the interim 185-pound belt at UFC 236, with the winner earning a shot at a fully healthy Whittaker.