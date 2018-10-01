Gastelum Close To His Ultimate Goal

Gastelum is almost there. The only thing left for him is to beat Robert Whittaker this weekend in Melbourne. He does that and he will be the UFC middleweight champion of the world.

Sounds easy, right? It’s not. And it wasn’t.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” Gastelum said. “My life has been in the public eye for a while already, and all my mistakes and all my triumphs are very public. Everybody goes through ups and downs, and I’m no different than anybody. It’s been a lot of trial and error and it’s taken me a long time to get here. I thought I’d be there sooner, but it’s made me who I am today and I’m actually grateful for the things that have happened, and it’s pushed me to my destiny, which is this. I feel like I’m supposed to be here, this is my time, I’m confident, and I’ve learned from my mistakes.”

ORDER UFC 234 DIGITALLY HERE | EMBEDDED EPISODE 4

An underdog heading into season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2013, Gastelum went on to win four bouts, finishing three of them, earning a spot in the finals against Uriah Hall. He was an underdog again, and again he upset the odds, beating Hall to earn a UFC contract.

“It was the biggest milestone in my career so far, but it was just the foot in the door for me,” he said. “It was my way of getting in, but emotionally, sentimentally, it still means a lot to me.”