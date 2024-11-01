Garrett Armfield Takes On Canada Again

That’s two for two with the black hat, so why not make it three when he faces Serhiy Sidey this weekend in Edmonton? And while he may hear some boos on fight night, he hasn’t had any drama past that while on the road.

“I've never had any bad blood from Singapore or Canada,” he said. “They've all been really cool.”

That’s not surprising, since Armfield is one of those guys that you have to like. Even when he’s fighting your favorite fighter, but the end of the night, you’ll likely be cheering for him because he always brings it. That was definitely the case when he faced Brady Hiestand in June. And though he lost to the TUF finalist in the third round, up until the end, it was an action-packed back-and-forth scrap to be proud of. Armfield is still a little salty about it, especially since he felt like the stars were aligned for him to pick up his third UFC win.

“That one really hurt,” he said. “I just felt like everything was just falling in line for me to get this victory. And I had worked so freaking hard to be able to produce that and get the results. So you put in all the work and you do everything you can, and you literally have signs that are telling you that this fight's meant to be. Literally, the day before I left to go to Vegas, I was walking out of the grocery store, and there was a guy with an electric violin playing the walkout song that I picked for my first amateur fight. Sounds crazy, right?”