Garrett Armfield Simplified The Important Things

“It was the right call for me,” he said. “I like having the attention with there only being four UFC fighters at Marathon MMA. We get our coaches’ full, undivided attention, and I feel like I'm able to build a closer bond with my coaches that way. I feel like with the big gyms, they're running a business where they’ve got to put their energy towards what brings them the most money, and I'm not bringing in the most money right now. So it just makes sense. I completely get it. That's why I wanted to go to a smaller gym and get a little more attention and still have the high level of competition with my training partners. So I am getting great work and constantly learning new things, and it's also good to be able to slow things down and get a lot more technical work in.”

That doesn’t mean it was an easy decision to leave the renowned Kill Cliff FC team for Marathon, a camp garnering rave reviews that has taken in several fighters from Glory MMA.

“I was scared to move,” Armfield admits. “I was there (at Kill Cliff FC) for four years and at about year three, I knew I wanted to move and kind of reset, but I was like, ‘I have the best fighters as training partners in the world. Why would I go to a small gym that nobody knows and that doesn't have a big name yet? And a big thing was, yeah, you have these great guys as your training partners, but do I have coaches sitting with me and coming up with a game plan or really watching your opponent's tapes? And the answer was no.”

Missouri it was, and so far so good for the 27-year-old bantamweight, which brings him to Saturday night and another international trip, albeit one a little bit shorter, as he faces two-time Ultimate Fighter winner Brad Katona in Katona’s native country of Canada. With this bout, and the previous one, when he faced an Asian fighter in Asia, it looks like Armfield is embracing being the man with the black hat on fight night.