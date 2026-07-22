Garcia vs Benn Tickets On Sale This Week

World Welterweight Championship Hits T-Mobile Arena On Septermber 12, 2026
Jul. 22, 2026
GARCIA vs BENN
Ryan Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) will return to T-Mobile Arena where he captured his first world title in a dominant victory over Mario Barrios in February. The 27-year-old Mexican American from Victorville, California, will headline boxing’s premier Mexican Independence Day Weekend event for the first time in his career. No stranger to the sport’s biggest stage, Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) faces the toughest test of his professional career as he challenges for his first world title. The 29-year-old Essex-born star returns following a decisive victory over two-time world champion Regis Prograis in his Zuffa Boxing debut.
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Elevate your Garcia vs. Benn experience with a VIP ticket package from On Location, Official VIP Experience Provider of Zuffa Boxing. Enjoy premium seating, access to a private all-inclusive hospitality lounge, exclusive photo opportunity with boxing legend and more!