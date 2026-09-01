Results + Scorecards | Garcia vs Benn

The championship action doesn’t stop there as Jai Opetaia collides with Noel Mikaelian for the world cruiserweight championship in the co-main event.
Start Time
Prelims: 5pm ET/2pm PT Main Card: 8pm ET/5pm PT Stream:Live on Paramount+ in the United States
Fight Card
MAIN CARD: 12 Rounds — World Welterweight Championship: Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn 12 Rounds — World Cruiserweight Championship: Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian 8 Rounds — Heavyweight: Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Akpejiori 10 Rounds — Lightweight: Mark Magsayo vs Andres Cortes
PRELIMS: 6 Rounds — Lightweight: Oswaldo Molina vs Pablo Rubio 8 Rounds — Super Middleweight: Abel Gonzalez vs Raul Salomon 6 Rounds — Super Welterweight: Vlad Panin vs Dakota Linger 10 Rounds — Welterweight: Jose Ramirez vs Alexis Rocha 6 Rounds — Lightweight: Sean Garcia vs Abraham Morales
Garcia vs Benn Official Results
This page will be updated live throughout Saturday's event with official results, scorecards, highlights and immediate reactions following every fight.