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Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn side by side in front of a boxing ring
Results

Results + Scorecards | Garcia vs Benn

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews, Scorecards And More From Garcia vs Benn In Las Vegas On Saturday, September 12
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport • Sep. 12, 2026

T-Mobile Arena hosts a massive night of championship boxing on Saturday, September 12, as Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn meet in a highly anticipated welterweight world title showdown in Las Vegas.

How To Watch Garcia vs Benn In Your Country

The championship action doesn’t stop there as Jai Opetaia collides with Noel Mikaelian for the world cruiserweight championship in the co-main event.

Start Time

Prelims: 5pm ET/2pm PT
Main Card: 8pm ET/5pm PT
Stream: Live on Paramount+ in the United States

Fight Card

MAIN CARD:
12 Rounds — World Welterweight Championship: Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn
12 Rounds — World Cruiserweight Championship: Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian
8 Rounds — Heavyweight: Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Akpejiori
10 Rounds — Lightweight: Mark Magsayo vs Andres Cortes

PRELIMS:
6 Rounds — Lightweight: Oswaldo Molina vs Pablo Rubio
8 Rounds — Super Middleweight: Abel Gonzalez vs Raul Salomon
6 Rounds — Super Welterweight: Vlad Panin vs Dakota Linger
10 Rounds — Welterweight: Jose Ramirez vs Alexis Rocha
6 Rounds — Lightweight: Sean Garcia vs Abraham Morales

Garcia vs Benn Official Results

This page will be updated live throughout Saturday's event with official results, scorecards, highlights and immediate reactions following every fight.

Watch Noche UFC & Garcia vs Benn on Paramount+

Tags
Zuffa Boxing
Ryan Garcia
Conor Benn
Live Results