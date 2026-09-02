Garcia vs Benn Official Fight Card

Zuffa Boxing and Ring Magazine bring together world-championship-caliber matchups on top of a deep and hungry undercard. Ryan Garcia makes the first defense of his welterweight title against Conor Benn, a fight built upon contrasting styles and a rivalry that has been building for months. The co-main pairs unbeaten Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian for the Zuffa Boxing and Ring cruiserweight titles.
The main card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Saturday, September 12. In the United States, the entire card streams exclusively on Paramount+. Viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch via DAZN pay-per-view or a DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription.
MAIN CARD
12 Rounds — Welterweight World Title: Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn
12 Rounds — Zuffa & Ring Cruiserweight World Titles: Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian
Limited Tickets Remain, Get Yours Here!
8 Rounds — Heavyweight: Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Akpejiori
10 Rounds — Lightweight: Mark Magsayo vs Andres Cortes
PRELIMS
6 Rounds — Lightweight: Oswaldo Molina vs Pablo Rubio
8 Rounds — Super Middleweight: Abel Gonzalez vs Raul Salomon
6 Rounds -- Super Welterweight: Vland Panin vs Dakota Linger
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