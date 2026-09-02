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graphic of Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn
Zuffa Boxing

Garcia vs Benn Official Fight Card

Boxing Super Fight Lands At T-Mobile Arena Sept. 12 With Two Titles Up For Grabs
Sep. 2, 2026

Zuffa Boxing and Ring Magazine bring together world-championship-caliber matchups on top of a deep and hungry undercard. Ryan Garcia makes the first defense of his welterweight title against Conor Benn, a fight built upon contrasting styles and a rivalry that has been building for months. The co-main pairs unbeaten Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian for the Zuffa Boxing and Ring cruiserweight titles.

The main card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Saturday, September 12. In the United States, the entire card streams exclusively on Paramount+. Viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch via DAZN pay-per-view or a DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription.

graphic displaying the full Garcia vs Benn fight card scheduled for 9/12/26

MAIN CARD

12 Rounds — Welterweight World Title: Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn

12 Rounds — Zuffa & Ring Cruiserweight World Titles: Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian

Limited Tickets Remain, Get Yours Here!

8 Rounds — Heavyweight: Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Akpejiori

10 Rounds — Lightweight: Mark Magsayo vs Andres Cortes

Ryan Garcia vs Connor Benn LIVE Sept. 12 on Paramount Plus
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Ryan Garcia vs Connor Benn LIVE Sept. 12 on Paramount Plus
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PRELIMS

6 Rounds — Lightweight: Oswaldo Molina vs Pablo Rubio

8 Rounds — Super Middleweight: Abel Gonzalez vs Raul Salomon

6 Rounds -- Super Welterweight: Vland Panin vs Dakota Linger

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6 Rounds — Featherweight: Emiliano Alvarado vs Angel Carrillo

10 Rounds — Welterweight: Jose Ramirez vs Alexis Rocha

6 Rounds — Lightweight: Sean Garcia vs Abraham Morales

Tags
Ryan Garcia
Conor Benn
T-Mobile Arena
Jai Opetaia
Mark Magsayo
Da'Mazion Vanhouter