Garbrandt's Only Opponent Is Himself

UFC: You’ve been able to take a nice break since UFC 227. How has it been to take a step back, get rested and take some time with your family?

CG: It’s been nice to kind of just pull back from the media and really find that balance. I’m a father, my son is 10 months old so to be able to watch him grow and be there for him in these times. I believe that everything happens for a reason so I was able to refocus, heal up some injuries. You know I’m always training so I was able to refocus my energy on what my purpose was and it’s fighting. No matter what this is what I am supposed to do. Most importantly I was able to find that balance of being a father, being a husband, being a fighter and just finding that balance I wasn’t able to inside of camps.

UFC: Has being a father changed you as a fighter?

CG: It’s definitely added to me as a fighter but also a human, as a man. The greatest title that I could ever hold is being a father, being there for my son through everything. I see him and I know that it’s on me to give him a good life.

UFC: What are some things you have done since your last fight to improve as a fighter?

CG: Just getting back to not the bulls*** of it all, you know what I mean. The primal instincts of fighting, going out there and challenging yourself. It’s not me vs any of my adversaries, it’s always me vs me so really battling my demons inside that I battle every day when I wake up. I gotta win the day, win the day every day, every morning you know what I mean? You have those demons of doubts, I’ll sleep in or I’ll do this, you gotta push yourself. Just being real with myself and making no excuses and getting back to the hard work. Hard work pays off and put myself into uncomfortable situations.

It’s a fight you know, we are fighting the best guys in the world and it’s going to be uncomfortable at times. You have to be able bite down and bear through it and find an outcome. And just putting myself in those positions in training to where it’s like callousing my mind to go to battle in the Octagon where it really counts. When it’s a close fight, tough fight and I need to go above to bury my adversary. So just putting myself there and being able to have the time to train to where I wasn’t just jumping into fight camps.