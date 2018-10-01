Garbrandt Moving On From The Past

After racing into title contention on the strength of five straight victories and three consecutive first-round stoppage wins over the first eight months of 2016, Garbrandt claimed the bantamweight title with a virtuoso performance against Dominick Cruz at UFC 207.

At every moment and in seemingly every exchange, the Team Alpha Male representative beat Cruz to the punch and left the defending champion swinging at air. His confidence growing throughout the fight, Garbrandt looked like Neo once he’d figured out how to move within The Matrix, poppin’ and lockin’ when he made Cruz miss and shooting him with a finger gun when he put him on the canvas.

Following the victory, he declared himself ready to welcome the challenge of his former teammate and 11 months later, after an acrimonious build up that included a stint as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and the bout being rescheduled, the bitter rivals squared off at Madison Square Garden as part of the tetra-pack of title fights that closed out the UFC 217 card.

Brandishing the quick, powerful hands that carried him to the top of the division, Garbrandt stung Dillashaw late in the opening round, sitting him down and seemingly having him dead to rights before the horn sounded to end the first, allowing the challenger a minute to recover in his corner.

Less than three minutes later, the fight was over, Dillashaw having caught Garbrandt with a counter right hook as they exchanged in space and pouncing when the champion was spun to the floor.

