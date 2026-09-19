Gane-Hokit, Harrison-Nunes Headline UFC 334 In New York City
Heavyweight And Women’s Bantamweight Belts Go Up For Grabs In The World’s Most Famous Arena On November 14
By Zac Pacleb
• Sep. 20, 2026
The UFC announced on the Crypto.com UFC 331 broadcast that the upcoming numbered event in New York City will feature two title fights at the top of the bill as undisputed heavyweight championCiryl Gane will defend his title against American upstart Josh Hokit, while bantamweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison makes the first defense of her title against former two-division champion Amanda Nunes.
Gane’s promotion to undisputed champion comes after former champion Tom Aspinall chose to vacate the title as he continues to recover from complications from an eye poke suffered against Gane at UFC 321. Aspinall released a statement on Monday, stating, “I’ve asked the UFC to allow me to make this statement because I don’t want to hold the heavyweight division up.” In the same post, Aspinall said he reinjured his right eye in training for an expected rematch with Gane and will now wait to gain clearance once again.
As Apsinall continued his recovery, Gane competed against and knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 to gain the interim title. The same night, Hokit defeated Derrick Lewis by TKO to earn his fourth win in the Octagon since November 2025. Since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2025, the brash 28-year-old picked up four Performance Bonuses, including Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night bonuses for his duel with Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327.
In the co-main event, Harrison and Nunes finally make good on a matchup years in the making. Since Nunes retired in June 2023, it seemed like a fight with Harrison was one that could pull her back into the Octagon, and that was made apparent when Nunes stepped into the Octagon to face-off with the American after Harrison submitted Julianna Peña at UFC 316 to capture the belt for her own. The pair was originally set to fight at UFC 324 to open the year, but Harrison was forced to withdraw and underwent surgery.
Harrison’s first defense coming against Nunes is one of the most anticipated women’s title fights in history. Harrison was long considered the best woman competing outside of the UFC until she signed and debuted at UFC 300 where she submitted Holly Holm. Harrison picked up another win six months later against Ketlen Vieira to get her shot at Peña. For Nunes, who's highly regarded as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all-time, it’s a chance to add another champion to a bulletproof legacy. As it stands, Nunes has defeated every woman to hold the bantamweight title other than Harrison. The fight will be her first in more than three years.
For any updates and news regarding fights and events, stay tuned to UFC.com.