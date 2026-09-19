Gane-Hokit, Harrison-Nunes Headline UFC 334 In New York City

In the co-main event, Harrison and Nunes finally make good on a matchup years in the making. Since Nunes retired in June 2023, it seemed like a fight with Harrison was one that could pull her back into the Octagon, and that was made apparent when Nunes stepped into the Octagon to face-off with the American after Harrison submitted Julianna Peña at UFC 316 to capture the belt for her own. The pair was originally set to fight at UFC 324 to open the year, but Harrison was forced to withdraw and underwent surgery.

Harrison’s first defense coming against Nunes is one of the most anticipated women’s title fights in history. Harrison was long considered the best woman competing outside of the UFC until she signed and debuted at UFC 300 where she submitted Holly Holm. Harrison picked up another win six months later against Ketlen Vieira to get her shot at Peña. For Nunes, who's highly regarded as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all-time, it’s a chance to add another champion to a bulletproof legacy. As it stands, Nunes has defeated every woman to hold the bantamweight title other than Harrison. The fight will be her first in more than three years.

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