Games Global Signs Exclusive Partnership With UFC To Produce Unique Branded Digital Slots

Games Global will produce unique UFC-themed slot titles over a three-year period, with the first release ready for a global rollout in July this year following an exclusive soft launch in May.

The UFC-branded online slot games are digital versions of classic casino slot machine games that will feature various UFC themes and symbols, including UFC fighter likeness and images. Players spin the reels and aim to match symbols and images across paylines to win prizes, with the excitement heightened by features like free spins and wild symbols.

Users will be able to play the games through their local betting platform in regions where regulated iGaming is available. In the U.S., iGaming is available in select states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Betting operators offering the UFC-branded digital slot games will be announced prior to launch.

UFC is a globally recognised sports brand with more than 700 million fans and approximately 260 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million TV households across more than 170 countries.

With a similar target audience to Games Global and the great partnership collaboration opportunities that the deal provides, the new game titles will allow both parties to recruit new players and fans. UFC will promote and support the launch of the games via its global marketing ecosystem.

Andy Booth, Chief Product Officer at Games Global, said: “Games Global is thrilled to announce this knockout partnership with UFC, bringing the Octagon to life across multiple epic slot titles in the next few years. This exclusive deal allows us to develop UFC-themed online slots for UFC’s millions of fans who share our passion for action and excitement. Partnering with UFC, one of the most popular sports brands in the world, is significant for us and we look forward to showcasing our first title to the world in the coming months.”

Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President Global Consumer Products at UFC, said: “At UFC, we’re always looking for innovative ways to engage with our passionate fanbase around the world. This exciting new partnership with Games Global allows us to do just that by bringing the intensity and energy of the Octagon to life through unique UFC-themed slot titles. We believe that these games will be a hit with fight fans everywhere, and we are proud to be working with Games Global, a leading provider and distributor of iGaming content, to deliver this world-class entertainment experience.”