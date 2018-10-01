The Game Has Slowed Down For Max Griffin

Max Griffin has spent the last couple years learning that difficult, but crucial, lesson.

After collecting 12 wins in 14 starts on the California regional circuit, punctuated by a first-round knockout win over UFC veteran David Mitchell, the Sacramento native got the call to the Octagon. Like every confident and ambitious newcomer, Griffin believed graduating to the highest level in the sport wouldn’t change anything; that he would simply continue putting away opponents and posting victories until he racked up enough wins to challenge for championship gold.

“It’s so different. It’s so different and I didn’t know that,” he says with a laugh, recalling the way he envisioned things playing out and the reality he encountered upon arrival. “It’s beyond different.

“They say when you play in the NBA or the NFL that everything is in fast forward when you get onto the field compared to college and the UFC used to be on fast-forward for me.”

Griffin has spent his last six fights competing in the UFC welterweight division, historically one of the deepest and most competitive weight classes in the sport. He lost his UFC debut to current No. 1 contender Colby Covington and has gone 2-3 since, most recently landing on the wrong side of a questionable split decision verdict against Thiago Alves in the longtime contender’s hometown of Fortaleza, Brazil that dropped the MMA Gold Fight Team member to 2-4 under the UFC banner.

“I could easily be 5-1,” says Griffin, who bookended a dominant victory over Mike Perry with close decision losses to rising star Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and fellow UFC 236 competitor Curtis Millender and heads into this weekend’s showdown with newcomer Zelim Imadaev on a two-fight skid.

“The Colby (fight) was just, ‘Oh, I’m in the UFC now.’ That was all nerves for me,” he says. “Don’t get me wrong — he’s so good. People don’t give him credit, but he’s so good. That m*****f***** is good.

“But I should at least be 3-3 at the worst,” he adds. “And if I would have stayed focused, I could easily be 5-1.”

While there is a tendency to roll your eyes when a fighter offers up such a comment because the difference between their actual record and what they could be had things gone another way usually hinges on things like “not getting knocked out” or “not being thoroughly outclassed,” Griffin’s statement doesn’t land that way.

He’s not saying it as a means of pumping himself up or trying to revise his record on the fly with a series of “Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda” provisions; it’s just a statement of fact and an acknowledgement that sometimes, records don’t paint a completely accurate portrait of a mixed martial artist’s skills, abilities and efforts inside the cage.

He’s the first to admit he made mistakes against Zaleski dos Santos and Millender that cost him, but also correctly points out the many positives moment he had against the surging Brazilian and talented 31-year-old Millender, who had his nine-fight winning streak snapped by Zaleski dos Santos just over a month ago in Wichita, Kansas.