The UFC announced Friday that the UFC Fight Night bout between Mickey Gall and Alex Oliveira on February 29 has been pulled from the card.

The bout will not be replaced.

In the UFC Fight Night main event, which airs live on ESPN+ from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, Joseph Benavidez faces Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant UFC flyweight title.

Tickets go on sale on January 10.

