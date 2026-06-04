Gabriel Bonfim Is Primed For His Biggest Test

Bonfim previously made the walk for his first five-round headlining bout last time out, when he faced Randy Brown at the Meta APEX last November. And, after experiencing the additional responsibility of leading a UFC fight card, he’s excited to repeat the experience this weekend.

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Allen Nothing To Prove | Leavitt Beware The Monkey King | Shahbazyan Believes His Moment Has Arrived | Brito Expect The Unexpected | Main Event Preview

“I’m very excited about the fight (and) very excited about the fact that it’s my second main event,” he said. “I love the fact that the UFC has given me this opportunity, and I’m excited about the fight and the opportunity to put on a show on Saturday.”

Being in the main event brings additional pressures and obligations. More interviews, more attention, and more time spent dealing with people can sometimes weigh heavily on a fighter. But after experiencing it for the first time last time out, Bonfim said he’s already finding his second fight week as a main eventer more comfortable than his first.