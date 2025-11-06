Gabriel Bonfim | Leveled Up By A Legend

"Stephen Thompson's a well-rounded guy, and the most experienced guy in the division. So, of course, after watching and analyzing my fight with him, I grew so much,” Bonfim told UFC.com

“I grew more from that fight than from my loss (to Dalby). I learned more from fighting Stephen Thompson and winning, with all the experience, than I learned from my loss.”

The reason for that assessment was the fact that, against “Wonderboy”, Bonfim quickly realized he had to be switched on and have an in-fight awareness at a level he’d never experienced or needed before.

“He was a guy that I could not blink. I had to stay focused and dialed-in the entire time,” he explained.

“I had to defend everything. If I blinked, he would kick. So I defended his kicks and (had to) be aware, very wary. He's got good takedown defense. So just (for my) overall mindset and (for) me to be dialed in for the fight, that was the biggest growth I had from fighting Stephen Thompson.”