GABRIEL BONFIM | FIGHTING SOLO

Gabriel Bonfim and his older brother Ismael have been viewed as a tandem for much of their time on the UFC roster.

They competed on the same episode of Dana White’s Contender Series in Season 6, the elder defeating Nariman Abbasov and the younger submitting Trey Waters, with both leaving Las Vegas with UFC contracts in hand. They debuted together at UFC 283, Ismael stopping Terrance McKinney in the second round before his brother rolled into the Octagon a few bouts later and tapped out Mounir Lazzez in under a minute, and then went their separate ways for a while before sharing a card again together earlier this year.

Ismael lost to Nazim Sadykhov, while Gabriel gently put Khaos Williams to sleep with a D’Arce choke.

“In many ways it's very nice to fight on the same card as my brother,” began the younger Bonfim, who returns to action this weekend in Nashville, facing off with divisional stalwart Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the co-main event of Saturday’s fight card at Bridgestone Arena. “But honestly, I prefer not to fight on the same card. I like to give him the whole spotlight to showcase his training and skills.