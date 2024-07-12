Gabriel Bonfim: Brazilian Finishing Machine Is Ready To Bounce Back

But last November, that momentum hit the buffers when he was stopped by former Cage Warriors champion and seasoned UFC veteran Nicolas Dalby. It was the first loss of Bonfim’s MMA career, and one that he will look to rebound from when he returns to action at UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez this weekend in Denver, Colorado.

Chatting with UFC.com ahead of his matchup with Ange Loosa, Bonfim explained how he went through the process of getting over his first career loss, and the changes he has made to better equip him for the challenges that lie ahead.

“(It was) a new experience coming off of a loss,” he admitted.

“We are working extra hard in our training. We’ve got a new team assembled for this, and we're doing everything possible so we come out of this one with a victory.”