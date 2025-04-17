Gabriel Bonfim Aims To Leave No Doubt

Gabriel Bonfim has pulled off a lot of impressive performances since arriving in the UFC in 2023, but perhaps none more impressive than his February submission of Khaos Williams.
“Marretinha” might agree.
“Looking back, I really like my performance,” he said of the victory, which lifted his UFC slate to 4-1 and his overall record to 17-1. “I did some things really well, but there’s still much I have to improve on. That’s what I like about this sport; there’s always more to learn.”
Especially at this level, but the 27-year-old is learning those lessons well. Despite this, and his run of success in the Octagon, many felt that the surging Williams, winner of two straight, was going to be his biggest test.
“I definitely approached the fight as if it was my biggest test, but looking back I don’t necessarily agree,” said Bonfim. “Khaos might be the most aggressive fighter I’ve fought, and he definitely presented many unique challenges, but I’ve been fortunate to fight many very tough opponents, both in the UFC and on my way to the UFC.”
Perhaps the toughest was Denmark’s Nicolas Dalby, the experienced vet who handed Bonfim his first and only pro loss in November of 2023. It wasn’t the easiest thing to deal with, but again, there were lessons to be learned, and he took them in and got back to work.
“It’s heartbreaking, and it’s normal to feel that way, but you have to move forward,” he said.“Losing will never be easy, but you can learn so much from defeat. I took positives away from that fight in the form of lessons. Learning those lessons has made me evolve into a much better fighter than I was on that night.”
Since that night in Sao Paulo, Bonfim has won two straight, decisioning Ange Loosa before his big victory over Williams. It’s a good time for the Brasilia native. About the only negative was watching his brother Ismael lose a bout to Nazim Sadykov on the same card in February.
“I know how hard he works and how truly talented he is, so the expectation is that he will win, and we’ll both win if we’re fighting on the same card,” he said. “But, of course, that’s not always how it works. One of us, or both of us losing, is a possibility, and we’re aware of that going in. Although it’s very challenging, we know what we signed up for.”
Bonfim laughs, aware that the dynamics of the fight game can be mysterious to those not in the heat of the battle, and that can go double for siblings competing in the big show. So Gabriel is confident that big bro will bounce back soon. As for the younger Bonfim brother, he’s happy with where he’s at, but not content.
“I believe that I belong in the Top 15,” said the welterweight up and comer. “I think I’ve proven that with my performances so far, but I’m more than happy to prove that in my next fights, to leave no doubt.”
So when will we see him again for some more statement-making?
“I’d like to stay active throughout the year and fight a few more times,” Bonfim said. “With each win, I want to keep moving forward in the division. By the end of 2025, I’d like to be in the Top 10 rankings.”