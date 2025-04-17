Gabriel Bonfim Aims To Leave No Doubt

Perhaps the toughest was Denmark’s Nicolas Dalby, the experienced vet who handed Bonfim his first and only pro loss in November of 2023. It wasn’t the easiest thing to deal with, but again, there were lessons to be learned, and he took them in and got back to work.

“It’s heartbreaking, and it’s normal to feel that way, but you have to move forward,” he said.“Losing will never be easy, but you can learn so much from defeat. I took positives away from that fight in the form of lessons. Learning those lessons has made me evolve into a much better fighter than I was on that night.”

Since that night in Sao Paulo, Bonfim has won two straight, decisioning Ange Loosa before his big victory over Williams. It’s a good time for the Brasilia native. About the only negative was watching his brother Ismael lose a bout to Nazim Sadykov on the same card in February.

“I know how hard he works and how truly talented he is, so the expectation is that he will win, and we’ll both win if we’re fighting on the same card,” he said. “But, of course, that’s not always how it works. One of us, or both of us losing, is a possibility, and we’re aware of that going in. Although it’s very challenging, we know what we signed up for.”