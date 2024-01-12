Gabriel Benitez Reloaded

“Right now, I feel so glad and grateful because [Jim Miller] gave me the chance again to fight with him, and I’m ready to fight,” Benitez said.

The contest stands as one of Benitez’s biggest challenges yet, considering Miller’s form. The 40-year-old from New Jersey has won four of his last five bouts, all before the final horn. Yet for all Miller’s Octagon experience, the 35-year-old Benitez comes into the bout carrying nearly 10 years on the UFC roster himself. At his best, Benitez has shown the potential to hang with the division’s best, but consistency has eluded him.

Bagging a win on Saturday night would be a big deal for Benitez, his first two-fight win streak in almost six years.