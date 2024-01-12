Gabriel Benitez Reloaded

Announcements
UFC Lightweight Is Set To Make His Comeback Against Seasoned Veteran Jim Miller in a High-Stakes Showdown At UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2.
Gabriel “Moggly” Benitez’s return to the Octagon is not just a comeback, but a strategic move, as he competes for the first time after a year-long layoff. His aim is clear: to propel his standing in the division by securing a win over the dangerous Jim Miller.
Order UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis
The two were set to step into the Octagon in February 2023, but an injury to Benitez forced him out of the scrap. Now healthy and ready to get back in action, Benitez is pumped for fight week and the chance to redeem himself.
“Right now, I feel so glad and grateful because [Jim Miller] gave me the chance again to fight with him, and I’m ready to fight,” Benitez said.
View Gabriel Benitez's Athlete Profile
The contest stands as one of Benitez’s biggest challenges yet, considering Miller’s form. The 40-year-old from New Jersey has won four of his last five bouts, all before the final horn. Yet for all Miller’s Octagon experience, the 35-year-old Benitez comes into the bout carrying nearly 10 years on the UFC roster himself. At his best, Benitez has shown the potential to hang with the division’s best, but consistency has eluded him.
Bagging a win on Saturday night would be a big deal for Benitez, his first two-fight win streak in almost six years.
Gabriel Benitez Overwhelms Ontiveros With Ground And Pound | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Gabriel Benitez Overwhelms Ontiveros With Ground And Pound | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
His last time out in August 2022, Benitez scored a statement victory over Charlie Ontiveros with a first-round KO at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz, but this time around, fans can expect to see a transformed Benitez in the Octagon.
“I just tried to focus more on my nutrition because a bad cut means everything, and I focused a lot on my game plan, so it’s going to be fun,” Benitez said. “I prepared well, have good coaches, and have a good game plan, so I’m ready to win – that’s my mentality.”
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2
As the first card of 2024 unfolds, Benitez aims for an active year.
“I hope to fight frequently, not one or two fights a year,” Benitez adds. “I want like three or four. It just depends on if I have any serious injuries, but I hope not.”
Looking beyond the Octagon, Benitez shared his thoughts on the UFC Performance Institute opening in Mexico City.
“In Mexico, we have a lot of talent right now, and the first TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) in Latin America opened the gates,” Benitez said. “I’m so grateful and I feel inspired because right now I know Mexico has a lot of good fighters and they just need one opportunity, so I’m glad we’ll have the PI in Mexico soon.”
2024 FIGHTERS ON THE RISE: Part 1 | Part 2
Benitez participated in The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 1, where he secured a submission victory over Diego Rivas in the quarterfinals, but later suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leonardo Morales in the semifinals.
Having demonstrated strong striking at a distance, Benitez has also displayed comfort on the ground, where he has previously pulled off submissions. But we have yet to see much of that ground action lately, so it will be interesting to watch where he attempts to take the fight.
Free Fight | Dricus Du Plessis vs Robert Whittaker | Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya
As the much-anticipated night approaches, the narrative surrounding Benitez goes beyond a simple comeback story. It’s a crucial opportunity for him to address his previous shortcomings, showcase consistency, and maybe grab a spot among the top fighters in the lightweight division.
“This Gabriel Benitez, this “Moggly,” is going to be reloaded,” he said. "It’s going to be exciting to watch.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Interviews
Dricus Du Plessis Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 297
Countdown