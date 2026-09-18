Gable Steveson | Unfazed Under Pressure

As for his debut fight against Elisha Ellison at UFC 329 in July?

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“I think the fight went great for a first time on the big stage,” Steveson said ahead of his sophomore Octagon appearance against Sean Sharaf at Crypto.com UFC 331. “Were there a lot of things that can be corrected? Of course, and I’m always gonna soak up everything like a sponge and try to be the best athlete that I possibly can… My main takeaways are to just stay more active, know when to get out, know when to stay in; approach the fire with caution and just try not to get hit with anything sloppy or cheap and keep moving the way I have been… He caught me with a couple; I think there were one or two he got me with. It’s just another hit on the chin and you take it and keep pushing forward.