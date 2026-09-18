Gable Steveson | Unfazed Under Pressure

Gable Steveson has competed on massive stages across his amateur wrestling career, so the shift to his first UFC fight week experience was a walk in the park for the 26-year-old.
As for his debut fight against Elisha Ellison at UFC 329 in July?
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“I think the fight went great for a first time on the big stage,” Steveson said ahead of his sophomore Octagon appearance against Sean Sharaf at Crypto.com UFC 331. “Were there a lot of things that can be corrected? Of course, and I’m always gonna soak up everything like a sponge and try to be the best athlete that I possibly can… My main takeaways are to just stay more active, know when to get out, know when to stay in; approach the fire with caution and just try not to get hit with anything sloppy or cheap and keep moving the way I have been… He caught me with a couple; I think there were one or two he got me with. It’s just another hit on the chin and you take it and keep pushing forward.
“I try to emulate my style after (Daniel) Cormier and be a pressure fighter, just go after them; keep it moving and keep the guys on edge. I feel like I did a great job with that and Saturday I’ll do that even better but also know when to adapt and change; know when to throw in something new… I’m excited for Saturday and for people to see a whole new version of Gable Steveson again.”
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For someone that has not only been competing his whole life but largely thrived for the duration of his wrestling career, the shift to mixed martial arts has been a welcome and exciting change for Steveson, who made three appearances on the regional circuit before signing with the UFC and debuting back in the summer.
That fact that he’s learning from one of the best to ever do it, Jon “Bones” Jones, and the cadre of coaches he’s surrounded himself with is an added bonus, and he is enjoying playing the role of student again.
“With wrestling, I’ve been wrestling my whole life, so going on the mat is second nature. I want this to become that same thing where if anybody throws any kind of shot at me, I know where to go, where to move, what may come next,” he said. “With guys like Jon in my corner, I think it’s coming faster than we ever expected, and I think we’re at a great point and Saturday will be a fantastic day again.”
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The decision to hustle right back into another camp fight after his first-round stoppage win in July was an easy one for Steveson and his team. It’s also a decision made understanding how quickly a hyped prospect can get moved up the shallow ladder in the heavyweight division thus resulting in less developmental time.
“I think it’s important to stay in that fire, stay in that cage,” he said. “As a guy that has only had four MMA fights, five professional fights overall, it’s important for me to stay out there and have people know the face, but it’s also important for me to stay out there and know everything that I should be looking out for… At this rate we’re going, it’s so fast that after Saturday, who knows where it might be? It might be somewhere in a ranked matchup, so I just wanna be ready for all angles and all aspects of this fight.
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“I would love to keep taking my time, but I also think there is gonna be a time where it’s ‘Go Time,’ and we’re gonna have to shoot that rocket ship up, take what we’re gonna have to take,” he added. “I see it coming, I feel it coming, so I would like to get through Saturday with another dominant performance and kind of gauge where we’re at from there, make our next decision from that point.”
Saturday’s matchup with Sharaf is one that most see as another chance for Steveson to get comfortable with competing at the highest level in the sport as Sharaf has struggled through his first two UFC appearances.
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While there has been some increasing tension between the two, Steveson was all smiles when discussing his plans to walk out of the Octagon the same way once the dust settles.
“Just to stay calm and keep opening that bag up, keep opening the variety that Jon has showed me, and be loose and be calm like I was on July 11th,” Steveson said when asked what he expects of himself this weekend. “If I do that, I think this will be another big win for us in big fashion, and we’ll move on with all smiles on Saturday night.”
Don't miss a moment of Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. The Early Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.