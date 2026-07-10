Gable Steveson Has Arrived

An Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA Division I national champion wrestler, the 26-year-old made his transition to mixed martial arts last September and racked up three rapid first-round stoppage wins before signing with the UFC. This weekend, he steps into the Octagon for the first time against Pacific Northwest native Elisha Ellison as the biggest betting favorite in UFC history and heralded by many as a generational talent who is expected to turn the division on its head in a relatively short amount of time.

“I think it’s a huge weight to have people go out there and say, ‘He could be the next big thing,’” began Steveson. “But I think when you believe that you can be the next big thing, when others say that you can be and you already know that you will be, there are two different sides to that story…. I believe I can be the best in anything. I could play baseball; I could be the best. I could play soccer; I could be the best. I could play cricket, do anything that I ever wanted, and that’s my mindset. Like we talked about: Saturday is the big step, but it’s okay — we’ve been here before.

WATCH : Gable Steveson Fight Week Interview

“You’ve got to believe in yourself first,” added Steveson, who is being mentored by former two-division champion Jon Jones and coached by the same squad that helped “Bones” become one of the best in the sport’s history, including Greg Jackson and Brandon “Six Gun” Gibson. “But I also believe in Brandon, I also believe in Greg, I also believe in Jon, and I know they believe in me wholeheartedly also. When we have that two-way street where both parties believe in each other, I believe we can become something special… I put my time and my effort into Brandon, Greg, and Jon every single day — whether it’s bad days, good days, better days, it’s just part of the game and that’s what we do.”