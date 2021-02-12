Gabe Green Used Adversity To Fuel His Fire

“It was four days' notice, and besides that, I hadn't fought in two years and hadn't really trained at all,” he said.

It’s true.

A winner over Richard LeRoy in August 2018, Green was scheduled to fight none other than Daniel Rodriguez four weeks later until he was forced to get hand surgery followed by shoulder surgery. After recovering, he got a call for a January 2020 fight but had to withdraw from that one due to a rib injury.

“I took a month off for that to heal and then I think I had three weeks of training in before COVID happened and shut down our gym,” he said. “I kept running and stuff, but in two years, I had like six weeks of training in total scattered throughout before I got off the couch and fought Daniel Rodriguez.”

Yeah, no doctor is going to accept that assignment, but a fighter would, and did.

“I just went out there and I tried to fight the best I could,” said Green. “The only thing I could do is go out there and fight. I'm not gonna be like a little punk; I'm gonna go out there and try to win and try my best. And I did - I left everything out there, but it definitely wasn't me at my best. Knowing that even with all that, I went to a decision with a guy who was knocking everybody out at welterweight, I was like, you know what, I deserve to be here.”