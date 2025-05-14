Gabe Green | God's Plan

“I was force-feeding myself, but I work out so much that it was hard to keep the weight on,” continued Green, admitting something that would likely irritate many of his contemporaries that cut considerable weight. “I was going to buffets on the weekend, going, going, going, and then checking my weight at the end of the week and losing weight. I was like, ‘Dang it! Let’s go eat again, guys!’

“That was a struggle, but a fun one; it felt like I was a heavyweight,” he continued, smiling. “Now my weight is good, and the only difference is I don’t force-feed myself on the weekends anymore. I feel great and it’s where I probably should be.”

Along with shifting divisions, the deeply religious competitor is eager to bring a new approach to this weekend’s fight with Camilo.

“I’ve realized that even in my last fights — even in the fights that I won in the UFC — I was going out there and making it a battle of toughness, and I wasn’t really utilizing my skills and the talents that God has given me,” began Green, who carries an 11-5 record into his return to action on Saturday night at the UFC APEX. “I had a deep thought and I was like, ‘I should go out there and be a vessel of the Holy Spirit.’

“Everything I do should be for His glory, so I shouldn’t be doing anything half-heartedly; I should be using every skill and talent that He’s given me for His honor and glory when I go out there.’ I should definitely be trying to be the best person I can be because I love my God, He means so much to me, so if I go out there not being my best, that’s kind of a slap in the face to Him and I don’t wanna disrespect God.”