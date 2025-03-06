Future Stars Get Their Chance On Shuriken Fight Series And Eternal MMA | UFC FIGHT PASS

First comes Shuriken Fight Series 20 in Auckland, New Zealand, on March 8. The main event features Juan Camilo Rincon against the 13-1 Here Dudes from French Polynesia. Dudes is on a 5-fight winning streak with four of those wins coming by knockout within the first 90 seconds of the fight. Overall, Dudes boasts nine first-round finishes with the majority of them coming inside the first minute of the fight.

The New Zealand-based MMA promotion has been a breeding ground for lots of UFC’s most notable fighters, including Israel Adedsanya, Dan Hooker, Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling.

“Shuriken Fight Series has been an immense contributor to MMA in New Zealand for many years providing aspiring local athletes with a great platform to showcase their skills, as well as opportunities for fans to see the region’s best up and coming talent.” UFC Vice President, Australia and New Zealand, Peter Kloczko told UFC.com in April 2024.

The following week on March 15, Australia-based Eternal MMA lands sets up shop in Gold Coast for Eternal MMA 94.

The headlining bout is a middleweight title fight between current champion Darcy Vendy and Mat Myers. Vendy is on a 4-fight winning streak and has tallied knockouts in his last three bouts. On the other side, Myers was last seen in an MMA bout in December 2022 where he scored a spinning back kick knockout in the first round.

Eternal MMA’s list of alumni is long, and two of the promotion’s notable former champions include Jack Della Maddalena and Steve Erceg. More recently, Quillan Salkilld cut his teeth on Eternal MMA, winning three title fights before moving onto the UFC. He recently made his debut at UFC 312 in Sydney with a stunning knockout win just 19 seconds into the bout.

