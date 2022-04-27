The Future Of Ecuadorian MMA Is In Good Hands

Although, Rudyard Moncayo was the first Ecuadorian to fight in the UFC, his career was short-lived. Moncayo’s only UFC appearance came back at UFC 6 where he was defeated by Patrick Smith in just 68 seconds by rear naked choke.

“Chito” Vera and Morales, as the second and third Ecuadorians to showcase their skills in the Octagon, know they carry the torch for the next generation of fighters down on the equator.

Vera has posted a 12-6 record since stepping into the Octagon for the first time back in 2014. He was the first Ecuadorian to get a win in the UFC and he’s on one of the best runs of his career. Vera’s stunning front kick knockout win over Frankie Edgar helped him secure his first UFC main event, a crucial bantamweight showdown with Rob Font that could push him into title contention.